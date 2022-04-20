Haryana conducts dry run to vaccinate 67 lakh people

Chandigarh: A dry run to check the best way to vaccinate people against Covid-19 and plug loopholes in logistics was conducted in Panchkula district on Saturday with an aim to vaccinate 67 lakh people in the first phase in Haryana.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said the primary aim to conduct the dry run was to exercise end-to-end testing of Covid-19 vaccination rollout so as to identify the challenges that would further help in formulating detailed plans for the actual implementation of the vaccine rollout.

To ensure full and successful implementation of the vaccine rollout, another dry run has been planned across the state on January 7.

Arora said on that day, three session sites will be selected in each district.

On the dry run conducted in Panchkula on Saturday, he said it was conducted at four sites, with two each sites each in urban and rural areas.

The platform of the existing universal immunisation programme of the state with enhanced capacity will be used for providing Covid-19 vaccines, he said.

Prabhjot Singh, Mission Director with National Health Mission, said within a year 67 lakh beneficiaries will be vaccinated in Haryana. These include around 200,000 healthcare workers, 4.5 lakh frontline workers and 58 lakh of those who are aged above 50.

—IANS