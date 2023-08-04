Haryana cabinet approves Teacher Transfer Policy 2023; extra incentives for teachers serving in Nuh

Chandigarh: On Friday, the Haryana Cabinet adopted the Teacher Transfer Policy, 2023, which provides financial incentives to teachers who relocate to the Nuh and Morni regions of the state.

An official statement explained that the new policy will provide a fair and transparent allocation of teachers and school principals based on student enrollment in an effort to safeguard students' educational interests and increase employee happiness.

Notably, provisions to provide pay incentives to instructors wishing to be posted in remote districts Nuh and Morni were also included in the last transfer policy issued five years ago.—Inputs from Agencies