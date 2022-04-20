Haryana Bans Use Of Liquid Nitrogen In Drinks, Food Items

Chandigarh: Following hospitalisation of a Delhi businessman for drinking a cocktail containing liquid nitrogen this month, the Haryana government has prohibited flushing/mixing of liquid nitrogen with any drink or food article, an official said today.

Food and Drugs Administration Department's Commissioner (Food Safety) Saket Kumar said orders to this effect haved been issued under Section 34 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, (Central Act 34 of 2006).

Mr Kumar said according to expert medical opinion, any drink or food article whose preparation involves flushing/mixing of liquid nitrogen is harmful for humans. "Due to its low temperature, liquid nitrogen could be extremely damaging to body tissue, causing frostbite and cryogenic burning on contact. Moreover, if ingested, it could lead to severe internal damage, destroying tissues in the mouth and intestinal tract," Mr Kumar added. He said as it evaporates, liquid nitrogen releases a large volume of gas, and could burst open the stomach if ingested in sufficiently large quantity.

A Delhi businessman ended up in a hospital with a perforated stomach after consuming the cocktail containing liquid nitrogen at a Gurugram pub. Doctors who attended on the victim said his condition was so critical that his stomach looked like an "open book".



