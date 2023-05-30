Haryana 'khaps', farmer outfits support wrestlers

Chandigarh: Several groups, including those representing Haryana's 'khaps' and farmer organisations, made appeals to the protesting wrestlers on Tuesday to reconsider their plans to immerse their medals in the Ganga.

In a show of protest against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the women grapplers decided they would plunge their medals in the river at Haridwar.

When farmer representatives asked for five days to work out their differences with the wrestlers, the wrestlers backed down.—Inputs from Agencies