Harsimrat Calls UP CM, Raises Issue Of Sikh Farmers' Eviction

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured that no injustice will be done to the Sikh farmer families facing eviction from their lands in Bijnore, Rampur and Lakhimpur in the state, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on Thursday.

Harsimrat, a senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said she had called Adityanath and raised the issue of the alleged forceful eviction of Sikh farmer families from a few districts of the BJP-ruled state.

"Spoke to UP CM about the forceful eviction of thousands of Sikh farmer families from their land in Bijnore, Rampur, Lakhimpur and Nanakmata. Yogi ji has assured no injustice will be done to them. A SAD delegation will also meet him to apprise of their plight," she tweeted.

Earlier, party's senior leader Prem Singh Chandumajra had alleged that Sikh families were being displaced from their lands in Bijnore, Lakhimpur Kheri, Rampur and Nanakmata.

Expressing solidarity with the affected families settled in Uttar Pradesh after being displaced during partition in 1947, Chandumajra had said that the SAD would do its utmost to ensure they are not uprooted from their lands again. PTI