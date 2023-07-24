Harsh decisions needed at times to enforce discipline, decorum, says VP Dhankhar

New Delhi: Hours after AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha on Monday, its Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said a recourse to "unpalatable situations" is needed at times to enforce decorum and discipline.

He spoke on his role as chairman of the Rajya Sabha, saying, "As chairman of Rajya Sabha, I am working in a manner, using everything under my command to ensure the temple of democracy in the largest democracy, we have decorum and discipline."

Here, Dhankhar said this to the new recruits of the Indian Forest Service: "To enforce decorum and discipline, sometimes we have to take recourse to unpalatable situations." But we must never waver, as discipline and respect are essential to our development, standing, and success.—Inputs from Agencies