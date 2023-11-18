Harry Kane achieves milestone during England's victory over Malta in Euro Qualifiers

Harry Kane's Milestone Masked by England's Struggles in Lacklustre Victory Over Malta: UEFA Euro Qualifiers Recap

London [UK]: England skipper Harry Kane achieved a rare milestone as the Three Lions toiled hard to an uninspired 2-0 victory over Malta at Wembley Stadium in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers.

Kane's rich goal-scoring form for the club and country continued as he drilled the ball into the back of the net with a close-range finish in the 75th minute of the game.

This goal marked his 15th goal in eight consecutive matches for club and country which he had previously never achieved throughout his career that has been filled with goals.

However, Kane's six-yard finish to make the scoreline 2-0 didn't portray the true story. The Three Lions playing in front of their home crowd struggled to produce a free-flowing style of play despite enjoying 75 per cent possession throughout the game.

England qualified for the 2024 Euros which is set to take place in Germany, the home side lacked the intent which led to a lacklustre display in the attacking front.

An own goal from Malta in the 8th minute broke the deadlock putting the hosts in a comfortable situation. A goal fest was expected to unfold but Gareth Southgate's side struggled to create clear-cut chances against the 171st-ranked nation in the world.



English right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold registered the first shot in the 39th minute of the game and then went on to produce the first shot on target at the 64th-minute mark.

England starved for chances until Kyle Walker and Bukayo Saka linked up and exchanged a few passes with Kane finishing off the move.

Southgate's side will square off against North Macedonia on Monday aiming to sign off the campaign on a high note.

—ANI