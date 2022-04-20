Harpreet Khatri wins 'DID Super Moms'

Mumbai: Mumbai housewife Harpreet Khatri was announced as the winner of TV show "Dance India Dance Super Moms" here on Saturday based on votes from audiences across India. A trained dancer, Harpreet, performed consistently well throughout the second season of the dance based reality show. She is known for her versatility in various dance forms including hip-hop, Bollywood, classical and freestyle. She defeated Somya Shree from Karnataka, Sneha Adapawar of Mumbai and Delhi based Dipashree Chatterjee to take home a whopping Rs.5 lakh cash prize and a contract with Zee TV. "I'm extremely happy to win this trophy today. The kind of appreciation and comments I've received for my acts instilled confidence in me that the audiences and judges truly connected with me. "It is like a dream come true for me to perform on the stage of 'DID Super Moms' and emerge as a winner of season two. My skipper Siddhesh (Pai) has worked hard on me throughout the season, which has helped me learn a variety of new dance forms and evolve as a dancer. I want to thank my mother who has been a super mom for me and instrumental in my success," Harpreet said in a statement. She was presented the trophy by actor Sushant Singh Rajput and judges Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. Co-hosted by Karan Wahi and Ravi Dubey, the grand finale was a dancing extravaganza witnessing some power packed performances by skippers Sanam Johar, Prince and Siddhesh Pai. The show also witnessed a foot tapping performance by Lewis. The highlight of the show was the special performance by Bollywood stars Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, who made the audience nostalgic by performing on some of their hit tracks like "What is your mobile number", "Main toh raste se ja raha tha", "Husn hai suhana", "Sarkai lo khatiya", and "Goriya churana mera jiya". Congratulating Harpreet on her victory, Govinda, who was a judge on the show along with Lewis and Kapoor, said: "She has never ceased to amaze us with her dancing talent right from the moment we saw her audition. "Mentored by Siddhesh, there was no looking back for this supremely talented super mom as she surged ahead with her every act making her way into the grand finale. Having worked on the constructive feedback by the judges, these supermoms approached the platform with the right attitude and mindset. My best wishes to all the finalists for their future endeavours." To add some star power to the event, actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor along with the cast of their forthcoming film "ABCD 2", were seen shaking a leg on songs like "Sun Saathiya" and "Happy Birthday". Meanwhile, Sushant, who will next be seen playing the title role in Indian skipper M.S. Dhoni's biopic, was seen dancing with Shraddha on the romantic track "Ishq wala love" from 2012 film "Student of the Year". Varun and Siddharth along with comedian Siddharth Sagar were seen pulling Karan's leg and even made him go shirtless. Ravi was also seen mimicking various Bollywood stars' voice for Shraddha. From hip-hop and jazz to Bollywood and freestyle, the show witnessed astonishing performances on the grand finale on various dance forms which entertained the viewers' thoroughly. "DID Super Moms" will be replaced by the fifth season of "Dance India Dance", which will mark the return of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty to the seat of Grand Master. Co-judged by Muddassar Khan, Gaiti Siddiqui and Punit Pathak, the show will start on June 27.