Hark, is that Malayalam 2 Taliban are speaking, asks Tharoor

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday shared a video of a group of Taliban celebrating their victory in Afghanistan in his Twitter account, in which gun-wielding men are heard speaking in Malayalam.

It sounds as if there are at least two Malayali Taliban here -- one who says samsarikkette around the 8-second mark & another who understands him!", Tharoor wrote on his microblogging site after sharing the video posted on August 15.

The video showed the Taliban member weeping in joy as they reached outside Kabul, hours ahead of falling of the Afghanistan capital in their hands.—PTI