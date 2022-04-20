Harith Noah To Endorse SCOTT Sports India's Motorsport Range

Mumbai (Maharashtra): SCOTT Sports India, a subsidiary of SCOTT Sports SA, the Swiss producer of bicycles, motorsports gear, sportswear, and winter equipment, announced Harith Noah, the winner of several National Supercross Championships and the youngest Dakar Rally contender from India, as their Brand Athlete.

* One of India's leading motorsports athletes - Harith Noah has been signed by SCOTT Sports India ahead of the 2021 Dakar Rally.

* Harith will be sporting some of the SCOTT head to toe gear, including the SCOTT Prospect Goggles, for the rally starting January 3, 2021.

* SCOTT Sports India currently supports India's top motorsports athletes, including CS Santosh, Aishwarya Pissay, and Ikshan Shanbhag.

Harith Noah started his racing career at the age of 16 years and went on to win the National Supercross Championship in 2011 as a privateer and thereafter was signed on by TVS in 2012.

He's a multiple-time National Supercross Champion in the SX1, SX2, and Class 2 categories. In 2018, Harith took part and completed the Morocco Rally, in spite of sustaining a torn ACL and meniscus during the event.

And in 2019, he participated in Baja Aragon to finish seventh overall. In 2020, he became the youngest athlete from India to have participated and completed the Dakar Rally (Dakar Experience Category).

"I'm delighted to be associated with SCOTT Sports and join a group of great athletes from across the world. I admire the brand's single-minded focus on design, innovation and technology and that's evident in the products they create. As a motorsports athlete, the right products play a huge role and I'm certain that SCOTT Sports' products will help me gain an edge in my performance. Their No Shortcuts philosophy is one I live by and I'm looking forward to a long and successful association," said Harith Noah.

Harith will be wearing the brand's goggles along with other head to toe gear. The SCOTT Prospect is the brand's flagship off-road motocross goggle used by a list of renowned motorsport athletes.

It comes perfected with features such as the NoSweat face foam, a massive field of vision, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers, and much more, keeping your eye protected from all odds. Cycling is a big component of his training routine and Harith will be using the SCOTT Addict RC and SCOTT Scale RC.

"SCOTT Sports truly believes in No Shortcuts, and we like to think that those who use our products embody that philosophy. We're proud to have Harith Noah as a part of the SCOTT Sports family along with C S Santosh, Aishwarya Pissay, and Ikshan, and we hope to inspire a million others through them while we provide them the best products they require to enjoy their riding experience," added Jaymin Shah, Country Head, SCOTT Sports India.

SCOTT Sports India, a subsidiary of SCOTT Sports SA, is a Swiss producer of bicycles, winter equipment, motorsports gear, running gear and sportswear. The company focuses on building a strong connection between these segments and provide a complete year around a head-to-toe program for each season.

SCOTT Sports started operations in India in 2010 and is committed to providing the best in technology and design by continuously innovating through the #NOSHORTCUTS philosophy.

Currently, SCOTT Sports India supports a number of cycling, motorsports and running athletes in the country including CS Santosh, Kieren D'souza, Devender Thakur and many more.

SCOTT Sports India also has a road racing team in India with Kanakia Group being the principal sponsor.

SCOTT Sports dates back to 1958, founded by Ed SCOTT, who revolutionized skiing by inventing the first aluminium ski pole. Since then, it brought a series of innovative products to the market in each of the sporting segments that were carefully added to the portfolio be it cycling, running, motorsports, winter sports and outdoor.

SCOTT Sports has a long history with cycle racing globally, and currently, the teams Mitchelton-SCOTT (Men) and Michelton-SCOTT (Women) participates in a number of races around the world, including the Tour De France and supports some other individual athletes like the World's best Mountain Bike athlete Nino Schurter.

For more information, please visit www.SCOTT-sports.com/in/en.

Online Purchase - SCOTT.sportnetwork.in.

Jaymin Shah started off his career in retail at Hyper City Retail and was amongst their first 10 employees when the company started off in India. Passionate about sports, he moved up quickly through the ranks and carved a niche for himself in the segment.

Soon he was handpicked by SCOTT Sports to head their India operations, with only three members in the team. After ten years, today his team encompasses 30 employees with a wide 100 plus dealer network spread across 70 plus cities in the country.

He holds a post-graduate degree in Business Administration with specialization in Marketing & Retail from Welingkar Institute of Management, Mumbai.

He loves travelling and adventure and believes that sport provides confidence, energy and also helps in bonding.

—ANI