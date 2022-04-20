Harish Sharma Wins Year's Final Etlantis Rapid Open Chess Tournament

Dehradun (The Hawk): Harish Sharma claims the top spot in year's final Etlantis rapid open chess tournament while Lalit Kumar and Daksh Goyal remained at the 2nd and 3rd spot respectively. In the under-10 category Abir Singh Rana emerged as the winner. The tournament which is being organized by the Etlantis Chess Academy witnessed the good response from the city players.

The Honorable Mayor of Dehradun Shri Sunil Uniyal 'Gama' ji was the chief guest of the event. He distributed the trophies to the winners in each category and appreciates players for participating in the tournament. Shri Sunil Uniyal 'Gama' ji said " Dehradun will soon become the hub of Chess players".

In order to provide a platform to city chess players Etlantis Chess Academy organizes the open tournament every Sunday.