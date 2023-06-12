Harish Rawat Took Out Pad Yatra

Dineshpur (The Hawk): Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat was on a tour of Dineshpur on Monday. Where former CM Harish Rawat took out a padyatra from the city Congress office to the main intersection. Former CM Harish Rawat targeted the Dhami government of the state. He said that this government is a pothole government, there are potholes on the roads, it is an anti-farmer and anti-youth government. Former CM Harish Rawat said that this series of hand-to-hand joinery is going on, this is being done to spread the message of the Join India campaign launched by Rahul Gandhi to the masses. At the same time, regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said that the Congress is fully prepared for the Lok Sabha elections. To take this preparation forward, the Congress is taking out a yatra. On completion of one year term of Dhami government, Harish Rawat said that this government is pothole government, there are potholes on the roads, it is anti-farmer and anti-youth government. That's why he will comment on Dhami government's tenure on completion of 2 years. On the other hand, regarding the cheap liquor being made in the state since April, it will be seen for whose benefit the government has done this. On this occasion, former MLA Premanand Mahajan, District President Himanshu Gava, former Municipality President Meena Sharma, Subhash Behad, PC Sharma, Chandan Nayal, Lakshmi Ray, Niranjan Gharami, Jagdish Taneja, Mamta Verma, Monika Dhali, Trinath Biswas, Anil Sharma, Kishore Haldar, Vikas Sarkar, Jagannath Sarkar, KK Gava, Ashutosh Ray, Nityanand Mandal, Mannu Chowdhary, Sumit Bairagi, Kishore Samant etc were present.