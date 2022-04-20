    Menu
    States & UTs

    Harish Rawat Hints At Tampering Of EVMs

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun: In the backdrop of the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand, outgoing Congress Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Saturday hinted at possible tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to tweak the poll outcome.
    Follow our Uttarakhand election coverage.
    Addressing a press conference here, Rawat said: "I want to thank 'Modi Kranti' (revolution) and EVM 'chamatkar' (miracle)."
    When reporters asked if he was hinting at tampering of EVMs, he said he did not say anything like this. "You know everything. I am not confusing you. I leave it to you to understand."
    He added that the Election Commission of India must explain why the poll process was stretched over such a long duration.

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in