Harish Rawat Hints At Tampering Of EVMs

Dehradun: In the backdrop of the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand, outgoing Congress Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Saturday hinted at possible tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to tweak the poll outcome.

Addressing a press conference here, Rawat said: "I want to thank 'Modi Kranti' (revolution) and EVM 'chamatkar' (miracle)."

When reporters asked if he was hinting at tampering of EVMs, he said he did not say anything like this. "You know everything. I am not confusing you. I leave it to you to understand."

He added that the Election Commission of India must explain why the poll process was stretched over such a long duration.