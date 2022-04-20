Harish Rawat Asks Rivals In Uttarakhand Congress To Prove 'Money For Tickets, Posts' Charges

Taking a serious note of allegations being levelled against him that he had taken money for tickets and posts in the Assembly elections, Harish Rawat, former Uttarakhand CM, on Tuesday tweeted that the charges be proved and if they come true action should be taken against him.In a series of tweets, Harish Rawat said: "The allegation of selling of posts and party tickets in return for money is very serious, and if that allegation is being levelled against a person who has held several posts, including the Chief Minister, then the party should expel him."He further said, "This is an allegation which is being levelled by someone who is at the responsible post in the party. The allegation is also being circulated by his supporters. I pray to God that the Congress party should initiate action against me and should expel me from the party..."Harish Rawat on Monday had taken responsibility for the defeat of the party in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections.As the chairman of the Congress party's campaign committee, Rawat had also apologized to every member and leadership in the working committee.The BJP retained power in Uttarakhand after winning 47 seats. Congress, which was banking on anti-incumbency against the state government, won 19 seats in the 70-member state Assembly. The Assembly elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on March 10. —ANI