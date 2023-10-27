Harish Rawat Advised ‘Complete Rest’ For 20 Days After Road Accident

Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat has been advised “complete rest” for 20 days by doctors after he met a road accident on Tuesday, an aide of the Congress leader said.

Almora MLA Manoj Tiwari said Rawat (75) was admitted to the Jolly Grant Hospital here on Wednesday night after he complained of backache and pain in neck.

After examination, the doctors advised Rawat “complete rest” for twenty days, Tiwari said.

Rawat’s car rammed into a divider in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district when he along with some supporters was going from Haldwani to Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar late on Tuesday night.

The driver lost control while trying to overtake another vehicle near the Bajpur railway crossing and rammed into a divider, police said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress leader said on X that he suffered mild shocks when his car crashed into a divider, following which he went to the hospital for a checkup.

He said doctors told him that everything was fine and discharged him.

“There is no need to worry. Me and my colleagues are fine,” he had said. —PTI