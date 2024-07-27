Haridwar: Four drones and 300 CCTVs being used to monitor Kanwariyas and Kanwar route

The Kanwar Yatra peaks with heightened security measures in Haridwar, where authorities monitor the pilgrimage route using drones and over 300 CCTV cameras.

Haridwar: As the ongoing Kanwar Yatra reaches its peak, the Haridwar district administration remains vigilant, closely monitoring the Kanwar route and kanwariyas through CCTV cameras and drones.

Additionally, all CCTV cameras are being observed from the Command Control Center.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramod Singh Dobal stated, "So far, about 50 lakh Kanwariyas have left with 'Gangajal'. Four drones and more than 300 CCTV cameras are being utilized on the Kavad Yatra route, covering the entire Kavad route and important parking areas."

"Wherever there is crowd pressure or a need arises, additional forces are being deployed immediately. Our diversion plan will also be implemented starting tomorrow," SSP Dobal added while talking to ANI.

Haridwar has seen an influx of pilgrims, prompting enhanced security measures. The area has been divided into 14 superzones, 35 zones, and 132 sectors for better management. This sacred month, typically falling between July and August, is a period of worship, fasting, and pilgrimage dedicated to the deity of destruction and transformation.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Hapur administration has installed several CCTV cameras and deployed security forces along the Kanwar Yatra route to ensure the proper movement of devotees.

Vineet Bhatnagar, Additional SP of Hapur, told ANI, "We have created 5 zones, 17 sectors, and 39 sub-sectors. A large number of security forces have been deployed, working in two different shifts. Traffic has been divided, and control rooms have been established in multiple locations. CCTV cameras have been installed."

Apart from that, the Supreme Court extended its interim order on Friday, staying directives issued by the authorities of certain state governments that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route should display the names of the owners outside such shops.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, told the bench that the regulations under the Central Law Food and Safety Standards Act, 2006, require that every food seller, including 'dhabas', must display the names of the owners.

The bench said there is no restriction on shops or eateries voluntarily displaying the names of their owners and employees outside their eateries, but they cannot be forced. Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government asked the food and beverage shops along Kanwar Yatra routes to display the name and identity of the operator/owner of their establishments.

—ANI