Haridwar DM Forms Teams To Assess Crop Loss To Compensate Farmers

Haridwar: In order to compensate the farmers who bear the brunt of natural disasters in Uttarakhand, Haridwar DM Dhiraj Singh Garbyal has formed teams to assess the crop loss due to rain and storms.

Garbyal directed all the SDMs of the district to jointly assess the damaged crops and submit a report to the Agriculture Department and the Revenue Department so that compensation can be distributed to the affected farmers immediately.

DM Haridwar said that the paddy and sugarcane crops standing in the fields had fallen due to strong storms and rain.

Dhiraj Singh Garbyal said, "Farmers' crops have suffered huge losses due to the strong storm and rain that came a day ago in Haridwar district. Due to strong storms and rain, the paddy and sugarcane crops standing in the fields have fallen. Therefore, the loss caused by the flood that occurred just a few days ago could not be compensated properly, and now again the farmers have suffered a huge loss." Nearly 100 people have been killed and over a dozen remain missing in incidents of natural disasters during the three months of the monsoon season in Uttarakhand, as per data provided by the State Emergency Operation Centre. —ANI