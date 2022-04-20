Haridwar Continues To Register Horrible Single-Day Spike Of 95 Corona Cases In Uttarakhand, Overall State Tally Skyrockets To 4642

Dehradun (The Hawk): For the fourth day in a row, Haridwar kept contributing record number of corona cases —95 in all today—causing a staggering increase of 127 COVID-19 cases in the State. Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases consequently jumped to 4,642 on Monday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 3,212 cured and recovered patients while 1,338 active cases are there in the state. A total of 55 deaths—3 today itself—have occurred due to the disease in the State so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 37. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 96. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 69.19 percent. District Haridwar topped the list with an awe-inspiring record 95 cases—one of the highest figures anywhere in the State in a single day—whereas Nainital followed it with 9 cases. Apart from the above, Dehardun and Uttarkashi reported 7 cases each. 6 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal and 3 in Almora.







