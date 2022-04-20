Haridwar Body Launches Drive To Distribute Gangajal, Religious Literature Among Devotees

Dehradun: A Haridwar-based organisation has launched a campaign to distribute the holy water of the Ganga and religious literature among people who may not be able to visit the city for the upcoming Kumbh fair due to the coronavirus restrictions.

The Shantikunj launched the campaign, "Aapke Dwar Pahuncha Haridwar" (Haridwar comes to your doorstep), on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14.

Under the campaign, packaged holy water and spiritual literature like the Vedmata Gayatri and Yug Sahitya are being made available to members of the Gayatri Parivar, a spiritual body run by the Shantikunj all over the country.

Shantikunj volunteers will take the material from Haridwar to their zonal offices from where they will distribute it among people, a spokesperson of the organisation said. The initiative has been launched as devotees may find it difficult to visit Haridwar during the Kimbh fair due to coronavirus restrictions, he said. The campaign, which marks the golden jubilee of the foundation of the Shantikunj, will go on for three months, he said. —PTI