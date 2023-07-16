Harela Festival Is A Symbol Of Happiness, Nature Conservation: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that 'Harela' festival is a symbol of happiness, prosperity, peace, environment and nature conservation.

He participated in a program organized on the theme of 'Water Conservation and Rejuvenation of Water Streams' at International Cricket Stadium, Maharana Pratap Sports College, here, on the occasion of Harela festival.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister planted saplings and honored schools and forest panchayats who have made commendable efforts towards environmental protection.

The Chief Minister wished the people of the state on the occasion of Harela festival and wished everyone a bright future. He said that Harela festival is a symbol of happiness, prosperity, peace, environment and nature conservation.

"This festival is a festival of social harmony and also an indicator of season change. This day is a day to remember the co-existence of nature and humans and to reiterate our vow to conserve nature. Uttarakhand is a naturally rich state. Harela is one such festival, which deepens our closeness to nature," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that everyone will have to take a pledge that by preserving the natural heritage and heritage, we will give a clean environment to the future generations. This time the theme of Harela festival in the state has been fixed for water conservation and revival of water streams. He appealed everyone to contribute towards water conservation and promotion.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Central Government has laid great emphasis on circular economy. Because circular economy also has a big role in the field of water conservation, when treated water is reused, fresh water is conserved, the entire ecosystem will be greatly benefited.

The Chief Minister said that all the major development schemes being implemented in the country for the last 9 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all of them, in one way or the other, have an appeal for environmental protection as well as water conservation.

"Be it Swachh Bharat Mission or programs related to Waste to Health, construction of modern sewage treatment plants in cities under AMRUT Mission, or campaign to get rid of single use plastic or Ganga cleanliness campaign under Namami Gange Abhiyan, Our country's efforts in the field of environment protection and water conservation have been multifaceted. In the direction of water conservation, Amrit Sarovar has been started across the country by the Prime Minister. Under the Amrit Sarovar Yojana, dilapidated ponds are being revived by renovating them at district level, city and rural areas," he said further. —ANI