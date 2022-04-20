Prayagraj: A man from Hardoi climbed atop a water tank along with his family in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Family demanded action from Hardoi administration against local goons, who allegedly attempted to grab their property and encroached upon their house. They threatened to commit suicide if their demands are not fulfilled. One of the villagers said, "Police is taking care of them, they are being provided food." —ANI
Hardoi Family Climbs Atop Water Tank In Prayagraj
April20/ 2022
