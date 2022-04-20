    Menu
    Hardoi Family Climbs Atop Water Tank In Prayagraj

    April20/ 2022


    Prayagraj: A man from Hardoi climbed atop a water tank along with his family in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Family demanded action from Hardoi administration against local goons, who allegedly attempted to grab their property and encroached upon their house. They threatened to commit suicide if their demands are not fulfilled. One of the villagers said, "Police is taking care of them, they are being provided food." —ANI

