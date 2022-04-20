Hardik Patel Joins Akhilesh Yadav In His Fight Against BJP In UP

Lucknow: Young Gujarati patidar reservation leader Hardik Patel on Thursday joined Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav here to slam the BJP and claimed that BJP will not come to power at any cost at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.

"UP will play a pivotal role in the Lok Sabha polls and it will show the doors to BJP," said Hardik Patel with claiming that the SP-BSP alliance will sweep the polls in the state. In a joint press conference here with SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Hardik said that he will support any party which is opposed to BJP like SP,BSP and Congress in UP but his first inclination would be for the SP. He also refused about his intention to contest Lok Sabha polls from UP.

"I am going round UP for the pasty 3-4 months and every where there is a strong resentment against the Modi and Yogi government. The farmers and the youths are the depressed lot in this regime while the fake assurances given by the PM before and after the elections shows their real anti-people attitude," the 25 year old Gujarati leader said.

Though maintaining that BJP has become too powerful in the country but the opposition will have to throw out their dictator government, which is violating all Constitutional norms," he said. "I am still learning politics in the country by going around the states but it is sure the the Gujarat model showcased by Modi and other BJP leaders have fell flat. In Gujarat model there is no metro train while there are still 20 districts in Gujarat denied irrigation facilities. But those who oppose BJP are termed as anti-nationals and those support their anti-Constitutional approach are identified as nationalists," he said. Keeping mum on his campaigning with the SP-BSP alliance, Hardik said that his sole intention was to end the BJP government and will do what ever required.

The Gujarati leader also raised the issue of intelligence failure leading to killing of over 40 CRPF jawans in Pulwama. " This BJP government at the centre has failed to deliver and in the country's security it was only doing politics. In other words I can say BJP was doing politics in every issue," he further asserted. When asked if a joint opposition against the BJP in UP could have been more powerful, Hardik said " I have tried for the joint SP-BSP-Congress alliance but it did not materalise". UNI