Hardik Joins Hands With Nitish, To Campaign In UP Polls

Lucknow: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has roped in Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) Convenor Hardik Patel of Gujarat, a critic of BJP, to campaign in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Hardik is the chief of Akhil Bhartiya Patel Nav Nirman Sena, spearheading a movement in Gujarat for reservation to the Patel community. The tie up is likely to help Mr Kumar to realise his aspiration of an all India leader, to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

JD (U) is desperate to expand in footprint beyond the borders of Bihar. It has already forged an alliance with the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal for UP polls. JD (U) will also share dais with the Patel Navnirman Sena in Gujarat.

JD(U) leaders claimed that campaign by Hardik in UP Assembly elections will give a big boost to the rank and file of the party and also help the party to reach out to the Kurmi, the dominant OBC community in UP. JD(U) is confident that with Hardik Patel and Nitish Kumar, a tall OBCs Kurmi leader of Bihar, the party can make a significant dent into the Kurmi vote bank in UP, presently with the BJP. BJP to strengthen its hold on the Kurmi community had forged alliance with the political outfit of the community `Apna Dal' ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha elections and Anupriya Patel from the community was elected to Lok Sabha from Mirzapir and presently the Union minister of state.

Hardik Patel had recently met the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in Patna and booth have worked out the plan for joint campaigning in UP and Gujarat.

Gujarat, the home state of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to go to the assembly polls in first quarter of 2018.

JD(U) general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP K C Tyagi said here today, ``We are supporting his movement for the reservation for the Patel community in Gujarat and Hardik's campaign in UP elections and against the prime minister Narendra Modi will have huge impact in Gujarat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections''. He said both the leaders ?Nitish Kumar and Hardik Patel will campaign in UP during the state assembly elections. JD (U) leader said both the leaders are working on the larger consolidation of various OBCs caste groups across India like Kurmi, Patel, Gujjars and Marathas across north and western India states. He said Nitish Kumar will also attend a farmers rally in Saurashtra in Gujarat on January 28 next year.

Hardik incensed by the OBCs in Gujarat hugely benefitting from the 27 percent reservation and surpassing the socially, economically and politically dominant Patidar (Patel) community of Gujarat had formed the `Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS). The organisations claim itself to be an apolitical organisation and sole aim was to get Patidars included in the OBC list.