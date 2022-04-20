Harak To Lay Foundation Stone Of Laldhang-Chillarkhal Route On Dec 16

Dehradun: Forests and Wildlife Minister Dr. Hark Singh Rawat has said that effective efforts are being made to ease traffic in Uttarakhand. He said that so far, for going from Garhwal Division to Kumaon Division, one has to pass through the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. After becoming MLA from Kotdwar and Forest Minister in the state government, Dr. Harak Singh Rawat had been making efforts for opening the Haridwar to Laldhang-Chillarkhal motorway for the general public.

Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat has also expressed his consent to open this motorway. With the construction of this route, the distance of Kotdwar from Haridwar will decrease by 20-km and the traffic within the state will also ease.

Before the independence, the road between Ramnagar and Haridwar used to facilitate people as Kandi route but later this route was closed citing forest laws. Forest Minister Dr. Harak Singh Rawat overcoming all the obstacles devised the way for the construction of this route. On December 16, 2018, Dr. Rawat will lay the foundation stone of Laldhang-Chillarkhal route, as well as the bridges on this route. This day will be historic for the inhabitants of Bhabar area of Kotdwar.

This route and bridges will be completed before the rainy season. Forest Minister's OSD Vinod Rawat along with the departmental officers visited the entire route and finalized the foundation stone laying programme to be held on December 16. At the same time, many local residents held meetings in the Bhabar area assured that there is enthusiasm among the people to witness this historical moment and more and more people will attend the programme.