Harak Singh Rawat Honors Accomplished Individuals At Uttarakhand Achievers' Awards

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Former Cabinet Minister of the Government of Uttarakhand, Dr Harak Singh Rawat, honored the accomplished individuals at the Uttarakhand Achievers' Awards hosted by Himalayan Buzz at the Cultural Department Auditorium today.

Individuals who were awarded during the occasion were Founders at Big Daddy Event Co, Ravi Goel & Mohit Rayal, Founder at Waw Autos by Nitin, Nitin Choudhary, Chartered Accountant Mohit Sharma, Director at Myra Infrazone Pvt Ltd, Haricharan Singh, Educationist & Social Worker Dr. Radhe Lal Uttaranchali, Dr. Neeraj Gupta from Paras Dukh Bhanjan Ayurvedashram, Model Kiran Bisht, Fertility Specialist Dr. Aakriti Gupta, Founder at Sai Fashion Design Academy, Radha Kapoor, Founder at ANX Media, Achal Seth, Co-founder at Front Row Couture by Seema & Lavanya, Lavanya Ahuja, Founder at Youvincredible Music Private Limited, Gobind Singh, Social Media Influencer Sonali Kaintura, Owner at D’Sancy Salon, Sunita Choudhary, Social Worker Vinayak Swami Sharma, Sumit Dobhal for Cricket Development in Dehradun, Fitness Icon Pinaki Sen, Founder at Corporate Cricket Association Aman Vohra, Founders at 70% Café Aryan Singh & Aditya Kashyap, Co-Founder at Urban Sutra Rahul Sharma, Owner of Mahendra Production Mahendra Singh, Emerging Model Nitin Bhandari, Actor Kushagra Nautiyal, and Student Leader Saurabh Pandey.

The program aimed to recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements of individuals from various walks of life. It witnessed the felicitation of outstanding personalities who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

Anirudh Badola, the Founder of Himalayan Buzz, expressed his exhilaration about the event, stating, "The Uttarakhand Achievers' Awards is a beacon of inspiration, recognizing and applauding the brilliance of individuals who have redefined success and brought glory to our beloved Uttarakhand. We are immensely proud to honor these exceptional achievers, and their stories will inspire generations to come." Gauraveshwar Singh, the Co-Founder of Himalayan Buzz, added, "The Uttarakhand Achievers' Awards is a celebration of dreams turned into reality, where remarkable individuals are acknowledged for their unwavering determination and unparalleled accomplishments. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees and commend their extraordinary contributions."