Hapur Police Cracks Gaurav Chandel Murder Case

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): The Hapur police claims to have cracked the Gaurav Chandel murder case by arresting ''Mirchi'' gang member, Umesh Pandit from Hapur.

The police now claims that Chandel''s murder was a case of carjacking.

Chandel was working as a regional manager in a private firm in Gurugram.

According to investigation, Umesh Pandit, a ''Mirchi'' gang member, was passing by the Parthala chowk in Noida on the night of January 6-7 along with his brother Ashu Jat and wife when he saw Chandel talking on the phone at a roadside.

Seeing him alone with a SUV, Umesh Pandit made a plan to rob Chandel of his car. He went to Chandel and demanded the keys of the SUV. When denied he pounced upon Chandel but could not get the car keys.

Meanwhile, Ashu Jat, who was sitting in an auto at some distance, also came to help his brother Umesh Pandit who was struggling with Chandel for the keys.

The police investigation reveals that when they could not overpower Chandel, Ashu Jat shot Chandel in his head, killing him on the spot and fled with the SUV along with Umesh Pandit and wife.

The police have also detained two other persons in connection with the case.

The accused belong to the notorious ''Mirchi'' gang which is led by Ashu. During interrogation, Umesh has confessed his crime and narrated the whole story to the police.

Had Chandel not stopped to talk on the phone that night, his life could have been saved, the police said.

Gaurav Chandel, a resident of Gaur City in Greater Noida, was murdered on the night of January 6. Chandel had gone missing while returning from his office in Gurugram. He was later found murdered at Gaur Chowk, just 5 minutes drive from his home. --IANS