Hapur Police Constable ties nuptial knot via video conference amid lockdown

Hapur: Police Constable Mohsin Saifi on Monday got married in Hapur via a video conference call amid the lockdown.

"In March my family had decided to hold my wedding ceremony on April 11 but it could not take place due to the lockdown. However, as my mother is not well and she wanted to witness my wedding I decided to go ahead with it," Saifi told reporters.

He further said, "As for preventing the spread of coronavirus, we need to follow the lockdown norms. I ensured that besides myself, only the Imam and two witnesses were physically present."

The bride and 100 other invitees attended the ceremony via video conference, he added. (ANI)