Hapur man builds 'treehouse' to maintain social distancing as COVID-19 spreads

Hapur: Social distancing is the key to keep coronavirus at bay, authorities have said time and again, but a man in Asodha village seems to be taking it very seriously as he built a 'treehouse' to keep himself in seclusion.

Mukul Tyagi termed his creation as a treehouse, however, it is a much simpler structure made up of old and dried wood logs tied together to make a platform.

Tyagi said that ever since coronavirus spread in the country, the only prevention is to maintain social distancing. "Keeping the rule of social distancing in mind, we decided to live in solitude. With help from my son, we cut the trees and joined the planks together," he said.

"My father came up with the idea of building the treehouse. We used dried trees and cut them in order to make the planks and then we tied those planks together. It was a great experience building the treehouse," Mukul's son told ANI.

"Living here we feel close to nature and the environment is also very clean here. I am enjoying my experience of living in the wild," he said.

With regards to the eating arrangements, he said that the food comes from home.

As of now, at least 410 cases have been reported so far in the state of Uttar Pradesh, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)