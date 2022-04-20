Haptik Partners With Zendesk For AI-Driven Customer Support

Mumbai: Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, on Monday announced a strategic collaboration with San Francisco-headquartered Zendesk, to help businesses transform customer experience and combine AI-driven automation with human-powered empathy.

With this integration, Haptik can act as the frontline of customer service to automate answering routine queries and improve first-response time for businesses that use Zendesk.

"Working with Zendesk, Inc. gives us the opportunity to power thousands of organisations around the world with AI-driven connected experiences," Swapan Rajdev, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Co-founder at Haptik, said in a statement. "Haptik brings a full-stack conversational AI solution including advanced NLU (natural language understanding) capabilities and ready-to-use industry-specific smart skills trained on over three billion interactions."

Haptik-Zendesk integration enhances end-user experience by seamlessly transferring complex queries to human agents on Zendesk Chat. This sheds the load on the human agents. It will also enable deep integration with "Zendesk Sunshine Conversations", leading to an automation-first strategy across popular messaging such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Line messenger, and plugging in with the "Zendesk Ticketing System" to automatically generate customer support tickets. "In addition to ticketing and live chat, we are also excited to integrate with Sunshine Conversations, the future of all conversational experiences within Zendesk," Rajdev said. —IANS