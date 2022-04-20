Happy to support Mauritius in its efforts to manage COVID-19: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Mauritius for effective management of COVID-19 pandemic and expressed his happiness as India was able to support the Mauritian government's efforts through timely supplies of medicines and sharing of experiences.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi said India and Mauritius respect independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems.

"Both India and Mauritius respect our independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems. This impressive new building, with its modern design and construction, is a mark of this respect," the Prime Minister said.

The new Supreme Court building was completed with Indian assistance as part of New Delhi's thrust on cooperation with countries in the Indian Ocean region.

Speaking on the occasion, Jugnauth thanked Prime Minister Modi for demonstrating once again that Mauritius is very close to his heart.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the court's building symbolises the strong bilateral partnership between the two countries.

The court structure construction is one of the five projects under the USD 353 million Special Economic Package (SEP) extended by India in 2016.

The project has been completed within schedule and below expected cost.

The building is spread over an area of more than 4,700 sq m with over 10 floors and has a built-up area of around 25,000 sq m.

The building flaunts a modern design and green features with a focus on thermal and sound insulation and high energy efficiency. The new building will house all divisions and offices of the Supreme Court of Mauritius. (ANI)