Happy to step down if I am the reason for all wrongs: Dhoni

Mirpur: Under-fire India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a sarcastic tone said that if his removal from captaincy can help Indian cricket move in right direction then he is game for it. "I am always the one who is responsible for anything bad that happens in Indian cricket. Everything that happens is because of me. Even the Bangladesh media is smiling," Dhoni gave a tongue-in-cheek reply to a question at the post-match press conference after India suffered the ignominy of their first ever series defeat against Bangladesh. When the question was asked differently about how long he would continue as captain, he made it clear that he would continue but not before taking a dig at the scribe. "I am really enjoying my cricket. But when the earlier question was asked, I knew this question one was coming. These questions always keep popping. The media loves me. If it is justifiable if you remove me and the Indian cricket will start doing well, and if I am the reason for all the bad that's happening to Indian cricket, definitely I would love to step away and play as a player. "It doesn't really matter, who is the captain because I was never really in line to become the captain. It was a job or responsibility for me. They want to take it away from me, I am fine," he said. Mirpur, Jun 21, 2015, PTI: Dhoni addresses a press conference a day ahead of their one-day international cricket match against Bangladesh in Dhaka. AP file photo Under-fire India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a sarcastic tone said that if his removal from captaincy can help Indian cricket move in right direction then he is game for it. "I am always the one who is responsible for anything bad that happens in Indian cricket. Everything that happens is because of me. Even the Bangladesh media is smiling," Dhoni gave a tongue-in-cheek reply to a question at the post-match press conference after India suffered the ignominy of their first ever series defeat against Bangladesh. When the question was asked differently about how long he would continue as captain, he made it clear that he would continue but not before taking a dig at the scribe. "I am really enjoying my cricket. But when the earlier question was asked, I knew this question one was coming. These questions always keep popping. The media loves me. If it is justifiable if you remove me and the Indian cricket will start doing well, and if I am the reason for all the bad that's happening to Indian cricket, definitely I would love to step away and play as a player. "It doesn't really matter, who is the captain because I was never really in line to become the captain. It was a job or responsibility for me. They want to take it away from me, I am fine," he said. PTI