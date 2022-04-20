    Menu
    Showbiz

    `Happy Father's Day`, wishes Bollywood celebs

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: As we celebrate Father's Day on June 21, Bollywood celebs too have a word or two to say about their beloved father today. A number of celebrities have spread the message of love wishing their father on day earmarked for our daddy dearest.

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in