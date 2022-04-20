Happy Birthday to Bollywood�s �Queen� Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: The girl from Himachal, who has left one and all spellbound by her acting genius � Kangana Ranaut � has turned a year older! The beauty has turned 28 today. Vikas Bahl�s �Queen�, which released last year redefined Kangana�s stature in the industry and gave her career the much needed boost. The curly haired lass has indeed made critics go gaga over her performances. With films like �Gangster�, �Life in a...Metro�, �Fashion�, �Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai�, �Tanu Weds Manu� and �Krrish 3� to her credit, Kangana has managed to create a niche for herself in the industry. Bollywood�s Mr Perfectionist � Aamir Khan � couldn�t refrain from heaping praise on Kangana after watching her performance in �Queen�. Such is Kangana�s talent. The girl will soon be seen in �Katti Batti� opposite Imran Khan for the first time. She also has the sequel to her 2011 super-hit film �Tanu Weds Manu Returns� in her kitty. The girl bagged the prestigious National Award for her role in Madhur Bhandarkar�s �Fashion�, in which she played a supporting role. She also has three Filmfare Awards to her credit � one for her debut film �Gangster�, the second for her role in �Fashion� and the latest for �Queen�. Here�s wishing Kangana, all the very best for her future endeavours and a very Happy Birthday.