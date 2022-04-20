Happy Birthday Shahrukh Khan: 50 reasons why we love SRK!

On his birthday, BollywoodLife gives the superstar 50 reasons as to why we love him! It�s a special day as it is Shah Rukh Khan�s birthday! The actor turns 50 today, but he�s only getting younger and better. This year is a special one for SRK as not only does he completes half a century but also will be seen reuniting with Kajol and giving fans Bollywood�s most iconic jodi once again�with Rohit Shetty�s Dilwale. The actor will also be seen in his upcoming films Fan and Raees. Like we said, this badshah is on a roll and it�s hard to comprehend that he�s 50. We wonder where SRK gets that kind of energy and zeal from. On his special day, we state 50 reasons as to why we absolutely LOVE SRK. Have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan has become a king of Bollywood strictly on his own terms. With no godfathers to support him, the struggle hasn�t been easy for the actor.After having achieved a king sized life, SRK continues to maintain a humble front with the media and his fans. No starry attitude there!Since his first on-screen role in Fauji, SRK has ruled the hearts of many through the years. His dashing looks in the army uniform is still fondly reminisced about.�We were glad to see SRK showcasing his new member of the family to the world and his bond with AbRam comes across as special in many ways.- Though SRK is the known as the king of romance, his villainous role in Baazigar is one of the most iconic ones till date. We love the dark side of this happy actor! �-When it comes to romancing leading ladies of B-town, SRK is above all.Where Amitabh Bachchan is associated with the name Vijay and Salman Khan with Prem, we love how SRK�s on screen name Rahul has stuck for several yearsHe may have swept many actresses off their feet in his films, but his love story with Gauri Khan has been the most cherished one by his fans. The actor tweeted the same above on their 24th wedding anniversary.- SRK�s brawl at Wankhede Stadium may have landed him in a major controversy; it nonetheless speaks volumes of his profound love for kids Suhana and Aryan.- SRK will be cherished for many years to come, courtesy his stint as Raj in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge which is one of the most iconic love stories Bollywood has ever seen..�- SRK has romanced many actresses on screen but his pairing with Kajol has been a favourite of many through the years.- SRK has been loved for his role as coach in the sensational hit Chak De India. The actor�s morale boosting speech at the end of the film has been memorized by many of his die-hard fans!- When together, SRK and Karan Johar �are on FIRE! The two�s bromance can beat that of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor!- Shah Rukh�s patent arm spreading pose has become his most popular style, which is mimicked by all the artists out there!-From a 6 six year old toddler to a 60 year old daadi, the actor�s dimples have won the hearts of several women across the nation.Mr Khan exudes charm in whatever he wears be it a formal suit and tie or a casual tee with blue denims.Though his dimples do all the talking, Shah Rukh�s smile certainly lights up the room like no one else.- Each year, the actor oh his birthday and during Eid, is seen waving out to his fans outside his Bungalow Mannat, and has never missed doing the same.� SRK�s has often been in the limelight for his supposed ��cold war� with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. But this year has been remarkable as SRK buried the hatchet and has patched things up with Salman. The helpful actor even went to the extent of tweeting about Salman�s first look from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. How cool is that?SRK is known to be one of the hardest working stars in B-town. His will power, humility and dedication make him the most loved celebs of all times.- Shah Rukh Khan is associated with varied charitable organizations but doesn�t like to make a big show of the same.Not only is SRK the most popular star in B-town, but represents India on a global platform as well. Be it America or Australia, King Khan is well known all over!Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol celebrated 20 years of DDLJ with a spectacular video that highlighted their chemistry perfectly and captured the most happening elements from the film. We will forever be grateful to SRK for giving his fans such a special and heart-warming video!- SRK has always made it a point to let the nation know about his upcoming films. Be it Dilwale, Raees or Fan, the audience will surely remember the promotions as much as his films!- SRK did a splendid job at hosting KBC and we bet it wasn�t easy for him to step into Amitabh Bachchan�s shoes. Kudos to the actor!Apart from doing films, the megastar owned and operated the team Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. King Khan�s motivation helped the team win IPL as well. And how can forget that awesome moment when SRK made his son AbRam dance during one of the matches!Where most celebs are private about their lives, SRK went all out and allowed TLC to make a show titled Living with a Superstar based on his daily routine, which showcased his grand mansion Mannat.The baadshah of B-town is a die hard football enthusiast and is good at the sport as well.We love how Mr Khan always greets his fans with flying kisses! Sweet isn�t it?Shah Rukh loves his books and the same makes him one of the most well read celebs in B-town.SRK�s Adam�s apple is considered one of his sexiest assets. Notice how it goes up and down when king Khan speaks!- Shah Rukh�s hoarse and deep voice is adored by many. And when backed with that Adam�s apple, one could guess the results!SRK is deeply religious and a firm believer in God. We love how he says �Insha�Allah� after most of his sentences.King Khan makes it a point to stay in touch with his fans. He is often seen posting portraits of himself on Twitter which have been sketched by his followers!Not only is SRK the king of B-town but philosophy as well. Some of his tweets speak volumes of his intellect and emotional intelligence.If one associates trains with Bollywood, SRK is the first name which comes to mind. Be it his dancing stint on top of the train in Chaiyya Chaiyya , or his iconic sequence with Kajol in DDLJ, SRK�s fixation with trains has certainly worked in his favour!�Even if SRK has been in the limelight for his supposed tiffs with others, the actor likes to forgive and forget. That�s is greatest quality.�SRK has played an army officer in Main Hoon Na and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, followed by his Air Force officer role in Veer- Zara. Can you think of an actor who looks better in a uniform?- SRK is known to be a great adviser to many new comers in B-town. With an experienced actor like him, who better to seek blessings from than the Baadshah of cinema himself!- SRK�s 6 pack abs in Om Shanti Om had created a stir and the actor was seen repeating the same in his latest hit Happy New Year, this time with 8 pack abs. With that drool worthy bod, one is bound to love him!- We love how SRK openly talks about the fond memories he has had with his parents.- SRK�s films have always managed to bust the box office charts be it Chennai Express,or his release �Happy New Year.�We bet the next Rohit Shetty film Dilwale will break all records for sure!Shah Rukh certainly has a way with his words. He is often seen flooring us all with his fluent shayaris. Irshaad Mr Khan!- SRK has been seen endorsing major brands through the years. With a prestigious market value attached to his name, the actor has been successful in influencing masses to a great extent and rightfully so! ��- This particular quote by SRK aptly highlights his witty and humorous nature, which his adored by the nation.We simply can�t wait to see SRK and Kajol on the big screen once again. From DDLJ to Dilwale, SRK has come a long way and we so love him for agreeing to be a part of a venture that is reuniting �THE jodi of Bollywood!SRK will be seen playing the role of Gaurav, a die hard fan of the actor himself! It will be interesting to see the actor in the role of a fan rather than a superstar for a change.How awesome was SRK�s entry scene in the trailer of Raees? The actor will be seen as a cruel bootlegger in the film, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan. We love it when SRK is baaaddd. Right ladies?For those who haven�t noticed, Shah Rukh�s eyebrows get arched whenever he pulls off an emotional or crying scene in his films. Who knew the nation loves that as well!With having completed half a century in his life innings, this is just the beginning for the birthday boy. There ain�t no stopping him when he gets going! SRK, we love you. Happy birthday once again! �BollywoodLife