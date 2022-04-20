Happy Birthday Queen: Kareena Kapoor wishes mother Babita

New Delhi: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday extended birthday wishes to her mother and veteran actor Babita Kapoor with a stunning throwback picture.

To wish her mother on the special occasion, Khan took to Instagram to share an old picture of her star parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor.

"Happy Birthday Queen," the 'Jab We Met' actor wrote in the caption.

The picture features a younger version of the celebrity couple holding each other's hands.

While Randhir Kapoor is seen smiling, wearing a striped shirt, Babita Kapoor is seen wearing a white ruffled shirt with a solitaire in her ring finger shining bright and statement retro sunglasses.

The timeless beauty turned 72 today.

The actor has worked in several cinematic marvels of her times including 'Farz,' 'Haseena Maan Jayegi,' and 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal.'

She married Randhir Kapoor in 1971 and welcomed two daughters - Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. (ANI)