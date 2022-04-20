Happy Birthday comedy king Kapil Sharma!

New Delhi: The king of comedy Kapil Sharma has been successful in carving a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. The actor-comedian, who celebrates his 34rd birthday today has an ocean of fan following�all thanks to his famous rib-ticklers. Born in a middle-class Punjabi household in Amritsar, Kapil's father was a head constable and mother a homemaker. His humble beginnings made him work at a local PCO shop, reportedly. Kapil completed his education in Amritsar, from Hindu College, Punjab. The funnyman was first noticed in television show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. After facing initial rejections, Kapil won as many as nine reality TV shows based on comedy including Comedy Circus. The year 2013 was a breakthrough year for Kapil, as he launched his own show titled�'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Little had Kapil assumed that this show would become such a huge rage among the audiences. The show managed to travel to Dubai, due to its rising popularity. 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' has made a special place in viewers' heart, also because Bollywood A-listers�including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been guests on the show. Now, Kapil is currently working on his debut Hindi film with Abbas-Mustan titled 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu'. Here's wishing the comedy king a very happy birthday!