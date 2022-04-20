Happy 10th b'day Twitter

New Delhi: It's been 10 years since Jack Dorsey sent the first tweet in 2006, when the service was called Twttr and today the world is marking the 10th anniversary of the most popular micro-blogging site, Twitter. The social network co-founded and now led by, Jack Dorsey kicked off a worldwide online celebration on its blog Sunday afternoon. The post "Thank you! Love Twitter," invites people to celebrate its first decade with the #LoveTwitter. Pointing towards Dorsey's first tweet, the post says, "Ten years ago, it began with a single Tweet. Since then, every moment of every day, people connect about the things they care about most - all over the world." Twitter has 320 million users including celebrities such as Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Adele, all of whom have tens of millions of followers. Pope Francis was the recent big name to join the micro blogging betwork. Over the decade, the social network has changed its logo and name from Twttr to Twitter as well as notching up 250 billion likes. Interestingly, twitterers create 500 million tweets per day and 200 billion tweets every year. Not only people have used this platform to express their thoughts, they have also used it against the wrong doings in the society.