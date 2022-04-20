Hands Of Security Forces Not Tied By Non-Initiative Of Combat Ops In J&K During Ramzan: Rajnath

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday clarified that security forces had called for a non-initiative of combat operations during the holy month of Ramzan in Jammu and Kashmir and there was no 'ceasefire.'

"Our security personnel have given a befitting reply to any attack and we have not tied their hands in the name of Ramzan. If they attack us, we are ready to retaliate and have done it, when we gunned down five terrorists recently," Mr Rajnath Singh told a news conference here in his parliamentary constituency to mark the completion of four years of the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre.

The Union Home Minister also cleared the air on dialogue with the separatist leaders."Government is ready for talks, but it should be in a conducive atmosphere."

Mr Rajnath Singh asserted that four years of the Narendra Modi government had accelerated the growth of the country manifold.

However, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister attributed the progress of NDA government due to the works started under Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He also advocated for quota within reservation for the backwards as mooted by Prime Minister Modi and said that a committee would soon submit its report.

The interior minister said the government had done historic work in the internal security of the nation, including in Kashmir, Naxal-infested regions and in the north-east. In Kashmir valley, the number of terrorists killed between 2010-13 during United Progressive Alliance regime was 471, but between 2014-17, it rose to 619, under the NDA. More stringent measures had been adopted on the international borders by installation of radars, sensors, floodlights and even a command room.

"In North East, Armed Forces Special Powers Act was withdrawn fully from Meghalaya and Tripura, and some places of Arunachal Pradesh.

'Besides, the multi pronged strategy was successful as in comparison to 1997 and 2017, the success rate of controlling insurgency was 85 per cent, while casualty of security personnel and civilians decline was 97 per cent during that period," he affirmed.

During the last four years of the UPA regime, the total naxalite incidents in the country was 20,428, which had come down to 1,081 in the first four years of the NDA. Similarly, the number of arson episodes in UPA regime was 6,524, which decreased to 4,136 in NDA rule. Mr Singh, who spoke to the media in presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Bharatiya Janata Party president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, said international agencies were of the opinion that India would emerge as among the top three economic powers in the world.

On the rising value of the US dollar and surge in crude oil prices, Mr Rajnath Singh said the Centre was minutely observing the situation and efforts would be made to control the rising costs of petroleum products.

"There is no such crisis on crude oil prices. India has 400 million dollars as foreign reserve and the fiscal deficit is in control," he averred.

Asserting that India has turned into a favourite destination for investors during the past four years, he said a record 156 million dollar investment had been received in the country during the period.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the father of revolution of the mobile industry as from two manufacturing units in 2004, now the country had 120 mobile manufacturing units," Mr Rajnath Singh said.

On the infrastructure development in the nation during the NDA regime, the Lucknow MP said it was expected that by 2040, the total investment in the sector would be around 4 to 5 trillion dollars. "Rural connectivity with road was just 56 per cent when NDA came to power, but now it is 82 per cent. 'During the UPA regime, 12 km of road was constructed daily, but now the figure has gone up to 27 km," he added.

Mr Rajnath Singh lauded Mr Adityanath for preparing the ground for good governance in Uttar Pradesh where criminals were fleeing the state. UNI