Hamro Swabhimaan Trust Holds Discussion Meeting

Dehradun-based Hamro Swabhimaan Trust hosted its discussion meeting at Olympus High School today. The discussion meeting commenced with a speech by President Hamro Swabhimaan Kunal Shamshere Malla. The primary topics of discussion in the meeting included helping needy people, raising funds, and working together for the betterment of society.This was followed by an address by General Secretary of Hamro Swabhiman Major Gurung. He during his address put up his points such as team spirit, making a WhatsApp group, coordination with team members, and visiting other districts to expand the Hamro Swabhiman Trust. Later during the meeting, Gayatri Mantra recital was done by General Secretary of Hamro Swabhimaan Trust Sadhvi Devaditi. She also introduced new team members during the meeting. During her address, Sadhvi put forward certain points like knowing & spreading about our ancestors & being proud of our heritage, being proud of our language & culture, taking steps to spread awareness regarding our culture, motivating & encouraging our youngsters to show interest in sports & education, and building cells to help overcome intoxications such as drugs, drinks, smoking, etc.The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by president Kunal Shamshere Malla, hoping to achieve all the points discussed.Hamro Swabhiman Trust is dedicated and committed to the development and growth of Nepali speaking community, with the revival of Nepali language, culture, and tradition.