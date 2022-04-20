Hamirpur Assembly Bypolls On Sep 23: EC

Lucknow: Bypolls to Hamirpur assembly seat in Bundelkhand will be held on September 23, Election Commission announced on Sunday.

The seat felt vacant after sitting BJP MLA Ashok Singh Chandel was convicted for killing five members of a family and given life imprisonment by the High Court. The notification for the bypoll will be issued on August 28 and the last date for filling the nomination is September 4.

Scrutiny of the papers will be done on September 5 and last date of withdrawal is September 7.

The polling for the seat would be held on September 23 and counting of votes would be taken up on September 27. Apart from Hamirpur, 12 assembly seats are still vacant in the state after the MLA's got elected to the Lok Sabha. UNI