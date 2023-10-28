Hamas used biggest hospital in Gaza for terror activities: IDF

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and its internal intelligence agency Shin Bet have confirmed that Hamas was using the biggest hospital in Gaza, Shifa, for terror activities.



During the interrogation of two Hamas men arrested after the October 7 massacre, Shin Bet has received information that the hospital was used for terror purposes.



A joint statement issued by the IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA) revealed additional evidence of Hamas using the Shifa Hospital for terrorist activities.



The IDF and ISA have also shared more intelligence on the subject with Western officials in the intelligence community regarding Hamas terrorists using Shifa Hospital for terror activities.



IANS tried to reach out to the General Manager of Shifa Hospital, Mehdat Abbas, but he didn't respond till the time of filing of this report.

—IANS