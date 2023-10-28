Hamas to free 8 hostages with Russian-Israeli dual citizenship

Tel Aviv: The Hamas leadership has reportedly agreed to free eight hostages holding Russian-Israeli dual citizenship.



A delegation of Hamas led by Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook has held discussions with the Russian side led by Vladimir Putin's special envoy to the Middle East and Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhael Bigdanev. Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Bhageri Kani was also part of the discussions.



It is to be noted that Hamas shares an excellent relationship with Russia.



Russian media quoted Marzook as saying that they (Hamas) had received a list of eight persons holding Russian-Israeli dual citizenship.



He said, "It’s hard but we are looking for them and would release them."



Marzook also said that the Hamas has an excellent rapport with Russia and considers Moscow as a close friend.



Meanwhile, Israeli officials told IANS that the statement of Hamas is a clear testimony that its earlier statement that it doesn't know where the hostages are housed was a lie.

—IANS