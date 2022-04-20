Halsey announces her debut poetry book

New York: American singer and songwriter Halsey on Thursday announced her debut poetry book "I Would Leave Me If I Could".

To be published by Simon & Schuster, her first collection of poetry will be out on November 10 this year.

She said in a tweet late on Thursday: "I wrote a few thousand sentences but am somehow struggling to string together a single one to summarize how excited I am about this."

According to the publisher, Simon & Schuster, Halsey bares her soul in her debut collection.

"Bringing the same artistry found in her lyrics, these poems delve into the highs and lows of doomed relationships, family ties, sexuality, and mental illness. More hand-grenades than confessions, these autobiographical poems explore and dismantle conventional notions of what it means to be a feminist in search of power," the publisher said.

These masterful poems are raw, passionate, and profound, and signal the arrival of an essential voice. Halsey''s words dance on untreaded ground in this collection of never-before-seen poetry," Simon & Schuster added.

"Poetry infuses everything Halsey does -- from music to painting and performing -- so it''s hardly a surprise she''s so gifted with verse.AWe were immediately captivated by her poems the way millions are by her music," said Stephanie Frerich, Executive Editor at Simon & Schuster.

Frerich acquired North American, audio, and first serial rights from Ryan Harbage of The Fischer-Harbage Agency Inc. The English language edition will also be published simultaneously by Simon & Schuster in Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom.

The LA-based artiste will read the audio edition, and the book cover art is her original painting, "American Woman".

