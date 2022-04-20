Half Of World Joins Coalition For Climate Action

Madrid: As parties from the globe are meeting in this Spanish capital for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP25), the Co-Chairs of the NDC Partnership on Wednesday announced that its membership has reached a major milestone. The Partnership now includes more than half of the world''s countries in addition to major international institutions and non-state actors.

With 160 plus members, the Partnership is open to countries and organizations that are committed to ambitious implementation of nationally determined contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The NDC Partnership is a new coalition of governments and international institutions working together to ensure countries receive the tools and support they need to achieve ambitious climate and sustainable development targets as fast and effectively as possible.

"We are seeing countries rise to the challenge of combatting climate change through truly extraordinary efforts," said Sigrid Kaag, the Kingdom of the Netherlands'' Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation.

"Our member countries are now accelerating their NDC implementation by mainstreaming climate action into domestic sustainable development agendas, with Partnership assistance. As our membership continues to grow, we look forward to supporting more members in fast-tracking climate and development action."

"We are thrilled to announce that the NDC Partnership is now partnering with over 100 countries. I feel encouraged that this collective effort is making a global impact," added Costa Rica''s Minister of Environment and Energy and co-chair of the NDC Partnership, Carlos Manuel RodrAguez.

Through country engagement, access to knowledge and learning tools and resources, and the Climate Action Enhancement Package (CAEP), the Partnership is harnessing the strength of its members and the power of collaboration to support countries across the world in enhancing the quality and increasing the ambition of their NDCs while also working hand-in-hand with more than 65 countries to fast track on the ground implementation.

"As we celebrate the third anniversary of the Partnership''s launch, and as we prepare to join the international community at COP25 to continue discussing how to overcome the immense challenges posed by a changing climate, we are seeing results through the Partnership," said Pablo Vieira, Global Director of the NDC Partnership Support Unit.

"While the Partnership is relatively young as an initiative, we are gaining momentum and driving real action in adaptation and mitigation, while promoting economic growth and sustainable development." --IANS