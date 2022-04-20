Half Hour Of Exercise Can Counteract A Day Of Sitting: Study

Washington: A majority of urban youth spends its days sitting on desk. This type of sedentary lifestyle can take a serious toll on health and may even lead to early death, a recent research shows.

According to a study cited by Healthline, just half hour of physical activity a day can counteract a day of sitting. The study was published in the American Journal of Epidemiology.

Researchers from Columbia University Irving Medical Center evaluated 7,999 healthy adults, aged 45 and older, who participated in a separate study that required them to wear activity monitors for at least four days between 2009 and 2013.

The research team used the data from the monitors, which recorded the amount and intensity of physical activity they did, and over the course of five years, tracked the mortalities and health risks the participants experienced. They found that substituting 30 minutes of sitting with light physical activity could lower risk of early death by about 17 per cent.

Furthermore, research deduced that a sedentary lifestyle can belinked to multiple dangerous health risks. Experts say that sitting for long durations can cause hypertension, higher blood sugar and higher cholesterol levels, leading to metabolic syndrome, which then increases the risk of heart attack, stroke and death. According to experts, when we sit for an extended period, the metabolic system goes to sleep. This leads to a build-up of energy in the form of fat, which can increase risk for chronic diseases. Movement increases muscle strength and cardiovascular health all while cutting down chances of developing many diseases, such as cancer and diabetes. It also improves overall mood, decreases stress levels and ultimately prolongs lifespan. If a person has a desk job, they should simply make it a point to get up every half hour and spend a few minutes walking around or stretching and helps to get muscles moving and blood flowing. (ANI)