Haldwani ISBT To Be Built On Land Near Open University

Dehradun: Transport Minister Mr. Yashpal Arya held a meeting in connection with the construction of the Haldwani ISBT bus stand of the Transport Department in the meeting room of the Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

Three sites for the Haldwani ISBT were identified. First- Global Land Co-operative Private Limited, Nova Steel, Kamlawa Gaza, Second- Near the Forest Training Center and Third- near Open University. It was decided in the meeting that Haldwani ISBT will be built on the land near the Open University. The workshop located in Haldwani city will be shifted here. About 10 hectares of land will be utilised for this. It will be constructed under the long term plan. Instructions have been given to accelerate the process of forest land transfer for this proposal. On this occasion, Secretary Transport Shailesh Bagoli, Additional Secretary Transport HC Semwal, Additional Commissioner Transport Sunita Singh, ADM Nainital Harveer Singh, RTO Dinesh Pathoee, ARTO Arvind Pandey, Vijay Bhatt etc. were present.