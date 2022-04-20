Haj Committee Member Resigns Citing 'Interference' By Minority Affairs Ministry

Lucknow: Alleging "interference" by Union Ministry of Minority affairs in the workings of the Haj committe of India (HCI), it's member Syed Muhammad Maqsud Ashraf Monday announced his immediate resignation.

Ashraf alleged that the HCI was an autonomous body but its decisions, in the interest of the Haj pilgrims, were being "overruled" by the ministry. "I am resigning with immediate effect as member of the HCI. My resignation is to express my concern and dissatisfaction with the management of the HCI as a result of interference by the ministry," Ashraf told reporters here.

Ashraf said the rate of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for Haj flights was 18 per cent while that for economy flights was just 5 per cent. Similarly, the HCI had decided to accommodate all Haj pilgrims in Madian at Markazia but the proposal was not accepted by the ministry. Now, most pilgrims have to stay outside Markazia and pay higher charges, he alleged. Ashraf said that he had brought his concerns to the knowledge of the ministry and the chairman of HCI. "I regret to say that HCI is not allowed to function as an autonomous body in the interest of hajis. HCI decisions are overruled by the ministry and it has not role and autonomy in the management of Haj," he said in his resignation letter circulated to media at a press conference.