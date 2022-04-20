Haiti's Interim PM Calls For Calm In Wake Of President's Assassination

Santo Domingo: Haiti's Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph on Wednesday called on the Haitian people to remain calm, hours after an armed commando assassinated President Jovenel Moise at his residence and seriously wounded his wife Martine Moise.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Joseph said that the situation was under "control" and summoned the country's top officials to an emergency meeting.

For months, gangs have maintained control of the streets in the capital city of Port-au-Prince, the Xinhua news agency reported. Joseph is currently the Interim Prime Minister due to the fact that the political crisis has prevented the position from being ratified by the National Congress. Moise has been ruling Haiti by decree after legislative elections due in 2018 were delayed. Disputes have been around on when his term ends. Haiti's constitutional referendum, which should have taken place in April but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held on September 26, the national electoral commission announced on June 28. Meanwhile, in the neighbouring Dominican Republic, President Luis Abinader ordered the closure of the border with Haiti in view of the serious situation in Haiti. —IANS