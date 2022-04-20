Hainan Air plans to buy 30 Boeing 787-9s worth $7.7 billion

Hainan Airlines Co Ltd , China`s fourth-largest airline in fleet size, said on Wednesday it plans to order 30 Boeing Co 787-9 airplanes, valued at $7.7 billion at list prices. The order would boost Boeing`s 787 program backlog to 855 planes, and represents the biggest order this year for the jet. The 787 is Boeing`s most high-tech plane, with a carbon-composite fuselage and improved fuel efficiency. The 787-9 is a stretched version introduced last year that seats 280 passengers and has a range of 8,300 nautical miles. Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.