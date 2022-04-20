Hailstorm, Thundershower Warning In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: A warning for thundershowers and hailstorm was sounded in the hill state of Uttarakhand on Thursday.

The state is likely witness thunderstorms on Thursday evening which will continue for the next 24 hours, an official of the weather department said.

There has been rains in most hilly tracts for the last few days but the plains are hot and humid. The maximum temperature in the state in the last 24-hours was recorded at 40.7 degrees Celsius in Pantnagar. Dehradun was at 38 degrees Celsius while the hilly regions of Mukteshwar (26.2) and There (27.2) were relatively pleasant. The monsoon is likely to enter the hill state on June 21, according to the Met office.